Mobile Money Advocates Hopeful as Ghana Plans to Abolish E-Levy

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MoMAG) has expressed optimism that the planned abolition of the controversial electronic levy (E-levy) will reinvigorate their business operations and encourage increased use of mobile money services.

The Finance Minister-Designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, confirmed during his vetting that scrapping the E-levy is a key component of the government’s forthcoming budget.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of MoMAG’s new executives, President Edward Ofori Agyemang emphasized the negative effects of the E-levy, which he believes deterred customers from making deposits into mobile wallets. “Before the E-levy, customers would deposit money into their wallets and send it easily. But with the levy, they avoided it by asking agents to send money directly,” Agyemang explained. He hailed the announcement of the levy’s removal as a “happy moment” for the industry, predicting significant improvements in mobile money usage.

The E-levy, introduced to tax electronic transactions, had been widely criticized for discouraging the adoption of digital payments, particularly among underserved populations. With its removal, there is growing optimism that mobile money usage will increase, enhancing financial inclusion, and stimulating economic activity.

Key industry players, including the Bank of Ghana, have emphasized the need to prioritize the protection and growth of the mobile money sector. Kwame Oppong, Director of Fintech and Innovation at the Central Bank, pointed out that Ghana is recognized globally for its strong mobile money regulation. “Ghana has been ranked the best in the world for mobile money regulation by the 2024 GSMA Mobile Money Regulatory Index,” Oppong said, reinforcing the country’s leadership in digital financial inclusion.

With the anticipated removal of the E-levy, both industry stakeholders and regulators are hopeful that the mobile money sector will regain momentum, driving financial inclusion and strengthening Ghana’s economic resilience.