The Eastern Regional branch of telecommunication giant company MTN Ghana has rewarded 55 Mobile Money (MoMo) agents and merchants with citations, digital television sets, smart phones and motorcycles.

The award ceremony was held in Koforidua to reward loyal, dedicated and disciplined agents of MTN mobile money services in the Eastern part of the country.

The award ceremony was aimed at appreciating the agents for their hard work and to encourage other agents to emulate them.

The criteria for the selection of the awardees included the years an agent had worked for MTN, the total number of quality customers an agent had registered, the volume and value of transactions, zero incidents of fraud recorded at an agent’s working location and customers’ feedback on transaction by agent.

Mr Peter Obimpe, the senior Commercial Manager (South East) of MTN Ghana, said the company needed to celebrate its agents who had contributed immensely to MTN.

He said since 2014, his outfit has recognized the hard work and significant contributions of over 5,000 agents and merchants.

He expressed gratitude to the agents and merchants for their immense support to the brand in such a difficult year.

“This year has been tough, however you have also proven to be tougher as our partners in the midst of the pandemic”.

He took the opportunity to encourage the stakeholders and customers to remain vigilant in the fight against fraud especially as the festive season approached.

He indicated that fraudsters kept revising their strategies as the company also intensify its fraud education and therefore reminded customers to always guard themselves with the three golden rules which says, ”Do not disclose your pin, do not let others transact on your behalf and do not discuss your wallet with any strangers”.