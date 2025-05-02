Mobile Money Blocks Over 400,000 Daily Scam Texts Amid Fraud Crackdown

Mobile Money Limited has ramped up its anti-fraud measures, intercepting more than 400,000 scam text messages daily to protect users from financial crimes, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Godwin Tamakloe announced on Friday, May 2.

The company employs advanced security systems with preset rules to detect and block suspicious messages before they reach customers, targeting keywords commonly used by fraudsters.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Tamakloe outlined the tactics scammers use, including malicious links, fraudulent calls, and deceptive SMS campaigns. “These messages often contain trigger words that our systems flag and stop immediately,” he said. The initiative reflects growing efforts to safeguard Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem, which serves over 40 million users but faces escalating threats from cybercriminals exploiting digital payment platforms.

Tamakloe also addressed public suspicions that mobile money staff might collude with fraudsters to access sensitive data like PINs. He firmly denied the allegations, stating, “Our personnel have no access to customer PINs or confidential information. The system is designed to keep control entirely in users’ hands.”

The announcement follows a surge in reported fraud cases, with victims increasingly sharing their experiences on social media. Tamakloe urged affected customers to report incidents accurately to aid investigations. “Transparency helps us trace these activities and prevent further harm,” he said, emphasizing the need for user vigilance alongside technological safeguards.

Mobile money fraud has become a critical challenge in Ghana, where digital transactions exceeded GH₵1 trillion in 2024. The Cyber Security Authority reported a 35% rise in financial cybercrimes last year, driven by phishing schemes and social engineering tactics. While companies like Mobile Money Limited and MTN Ghana have strengthened encryption and monitoring, experts stress that public awareness remains vital to curbing scams.

Tamakloe’s disclosure highlights the delicate balance between innovation and security in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital finance sector. As Ghana pushes for greater financial inclusion, ensuring trust in mobile money systems is paramount to sustaining economic growth and protecting vulnerable populations.

Authorities continue to advocate for stricter regulations and cross-sector collaboration to dismantle fraud networks. For now, Mobile Money Limited advises users to avoid sharing PINs, ignore unsolicited messages, and update security settings regularly.