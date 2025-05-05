Mobile Money Is Safe and Secure

MobileMoney Limited (MoMo), a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services, has refuted widespread social media claims suggesting that its systems have been compromised due to a cybersecurity incident, leading to potential risks for customer funds.

In a statement issued by the company, MoMo described the circulating messages as “completely misleading, untrue, and, in some instances, potentially mischievous.” The company emphasized that no customer has lost money as a result of the reported cybersecurity issue.

“We assure all our valued customers that the cybersecurity incident has not impacted the operation or security of our mobile money systems,” the statement read. “Our platform remains safe and secure, and customer funds are fully protected.”

MoMo highlighted that it operates with robust security measures, including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and constant monitoring to detect and prevent fraudulent activity. The company also collaborates with regulatory authorities, cybersecurity professionals, and financial partners to uphold the highest security standards.

While reassuring the public, MoMo urged customers to disregard unverified messages and rely solely on its official communication channels for accurate information. Customers were also reminded not to share sensitive details such as PINs, passwords, and OTPs through calls, texts, or emails.

For further assistance or clarification, customers can contact MTN’s toll-free number by dialing 100.

About MobileMoney LTD

MoMo from MTN is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services. Launched in 2009, MoMo from MTN has over seventeen million registered subscribers. The company offers a wide array of mobile financial services spanning payment solutions, remittance, Banktech, Insurtech, savings and loans to its customers all aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment.