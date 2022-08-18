Mobile Money Limited honours lead character in mobile money’s first commercial

Mobile Money Limited and MTN Ghana have given a two-bedroom apartment to Madam Rita Nhyiraba Tetteh, lead character of the first mobile money radio and TV commercial at Amasaman, Greater Accra Region.

Her ingenuity in the commercial dubbed, “Me Nsa Aka ooooo” commercial helped to attract many Ghanaians to the MOMO platform.

The presentation made on Wednesday is in honour of a promise made to Madam Tetteh during the 10th Anniversary celebrations of Mobile Money where stakeholders’ who played very critical roles in the MoMo journey were rewarded.

Mr Eli HIni, Chief Executive Officer, Mobile Money, said in view of the success chalked over the years, Mobile Money decided to honour stakeholders who played very critical roles in the MoMo journey during their 10th Anniversary celebrations.

“Plaques and certificates of honor were presented to all stakeholders. However, we chose to handle Madam Tetteh’s contribution differently by engaging her to find out what will be most precious to her, and she told us she needed a permanent place of abode. We decided to honour the request after she sent us the plan of the type of facility she wanted.”

“Today, we are honouring our promise by presenting this two-bedroom house worth over GHS 300,000.00 to Madam Tetteh. It consists of a hall, dinning area, bar, master bedroom, walk-in closet, washroom, guest room with a walk-in closet and washroom, laundry, kitchen, store, and guest washroom.”

Mr Hini said over a decade ago, they began the journey to create a convenient way of undertaking financial transactions with an electronic Money transfer system accessible via the mobile phone.

“For the service to be broken down into very simple communication that will resonate with the masses and drive wide acceptance, a script was developed by our advertising agency and Madam Tetteh was selected as the character to live the script.”

He said Madam Tetteh’s role and delivery as well the entire cast in MoMo’s first ever commercial played a significant role in appealing to the Ghanaian populace, and since then she had joined them across the length and breadth of the country as they created awareness about the MoMo service.

“Today, Madam Rita’s efforts as well as those of several others who believed in the opportunities MoMo presented at the time, have yielded positive 8results.”

The Chief Executive Officer said MoMo had offered mobile financial services to the banked and unbanked, and creating job opportunities for millions of Ghanaians.

“Across Africa, Ghana has emerged one of the shining examples of using the mobile money innovation to drive a cash lite society while enhancing financial inclusion across all levels of the economy. Most people within the informal sector who were left out of the financial ecosystem are all playing active roles in Ghana’s financial ecosystem through the MoMo intervention.”

Mr Hini expressed appreciation to Madam Tetteh for lending them her image and voice on this successful journey, reiterating that the presentation was to recognize her and make her feel a part of their success story.

Madam Tetteh expressed appreciation to Mobile Money Limited, MTN Ghana and the MTN Group for giving her the opportunity to be part of their success story, and for the honour bestowed on her today.

She said it was an opportunity to showcase her talent to the rest of the world and she was glad she made an impact in the journey of mobile money and the lives of many people.

Madam Tetteh assured that she would maintain the apartment for it to stand the test of time.