Mobile Money Operator Fatally Shot in Ashanti Region

At around 3:00 PM on Thursday, 13 February, suspected armed robbers shot and killed Patricia Nimako, a mobile money operator in Krofrom, Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred shortly after Nimako withdrew money from a bank near her kiosk. The attackers, who made off with GH₵10,000 and several mobile phones, fled in the direction of Airport Road, leaving bystanders too frightened to pursue them.

Emergency responders quickly transported her to Manhyia Government Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed her death. The tragic event has ignited fear among local residents, who worry that such violent crimes against MoMo vendors may become increasingly common.

This incident underscores a worrying trend across Ghana, where attacks on mobile money operators have been on the rise. The growing criminality not only endangers individual livelihoods but also jeopardizes the broader financial inclusion efforts that are vital to the nation’s economic progress. As police continue their investigation, community leaders and security experts are calling for immediate measures to bolster protection for these essential service providers.