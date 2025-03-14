Mobile Money, Sanlam Allianz Partner to Insure Ghana’s Mobile Agents Against Rising Risks

MobileMoney Ltd, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has rolled out a no-cost life insurance program for its nationwide network of over 300,000 mobile money agents, aiming to mitigate risks linked to Ghana’s booming but volatile digital finance sector.

The initiative, backed by Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana and intermediary aYo, covers agents against disabilities, critical illnesses, hospitalization, and death—a direct response to escalating security threats, including armed robberies targeting cash-heavy agents.

The annual renewable policy, fully funded by MobileMoney, marks one of Africa’s largest employer-sponsored insurance schemes for informal financial workers. It builds on existing safety measures like CCTV-equipped kiosks and motorbikes provided to agents, who serve as critical nodes in Ghana’s $1.2 trillion mobile money ecosystem. “Agents are the backbone of financial inclusion,” said Samuel Addo, MTN Ghana’s Chief Sales Officer, acknowledging rising attacks that have left agents vulnerable. “This isn’t just insurance—it’s a lifeline to ensure their work doesn’t come at a personal cost.”

Sanlam Allianz CEO Tawiah Ben Ahmed pledged swift claims processing, while aYo’s Francis Gota emphasized the policy’s role in stabilizing livelihoods: “Agents face daily dangers. This safety net lets them operate without fear.” The move comes as Ghana’s mobile money sector grows rapidly, with transaction values jumping 40% year-on-year to $105 billion in 2024, per central bank data. Yet agent robberies have surged in tandem, driven by cash liquidity and inadequate security infrastructure in rural areas.

Analysts say the initiative could set a precedent for Africa’s $912 billion mobile money industry, where 80% of transactions still rely on human agents. “Agent networks are costly to rebuild after attacks,” said Accra-based fintech analyst Kwame Asante. “Insuring them isn’t just ethical—it’s smart business continuity planning.”

While MTN absorbs the premium costs, the partnership strategically shields its agent network—a critical advantage as rivals like AirtelTigo and Vodafone Cash expand their footprints. For agents like Afia Mensah, who survived a robbery in Kumasi last year, the policy signals overdue support: “Now, if the worst happens, my family won’t be left struggling.”

The program’s success hinges on execution, particularly in rural claims processing. But for MobileMoney, it’s a calculated bet: securing agents today could secure Ghana’s digital finance future tomorrow.