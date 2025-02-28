Mobile Money Vendor Fatally Ambushed in Ashanti Region Night Attack

A 33-year-old mobile money operator, Augustine Mensah, was stabbed and shot dead late Tuesday in a suspected targeted attack at Manso-Asaman, Ashanti Region, sparking fear among residents and traders.

The assailants ambushed Mensah moments after he responded to a customer’s transaction request near the Danyame River, leaving his body bloodied and abandoned in the darkness.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing shouts and a struggle before gunfire echoed through the area. Bystanders later found Mensah unconscious with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot injury. He was rushed to St. Martin’s Hospital in Agroyesum but pronounced dead on arrival. His wife, Sakina Iddrisu, recounted receiving a panicked call from a stranger directing her to the scene, only to later identify her husband’s body at the morgue. “He left home saying he’d return quickly. Now I’m here with our son, and no answers,” she said, fighting tears.

Police have launched a homicide investigation but disclosed no immediate leads. While some locals speculate the killing stemmed from a robbery gone wrong, others insist Mensah—known for his diligence—was deliberately marked. “He handled large cash transactions daily but never spoke of threats,” said a fellow vendor, who requested anonymity. “This feels planned.”

The murder has rattled Manso Yawkrom, where Mensah was a trusted community figure. Mobile money operators, increasingly targeted in Ghana’s cash-driven economy, now question their safety. “We’re exposed every night. When will authorities protect us?” asked a colleague.

As detectives scour CCTV footage and phone records, residents demand urgent action. The tragedy underscores broader concerns over rising violent crimes against informal financial workers, with many calling for enhanced security measures and emergency protocols for late-night transactions. For now, Mensah’s widow and toddler son await justice—and answers—in a community gripped by grief and unease.