Mobile Money Vendor Killed in Armed Robbery in Aflao

A mobile money vendor was fatally shot during a robbery in Aflao, Ketu South Municipality, on Monday evening, marking another incident in a series of violent attacks targeting cash handlers in Ghana.

The victim, identified as Christopher Ahordo, locally known as Colombo, was closing his shop near the Diamond Cement Factory in Gbagblakope when two masked assailants approached him around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported the attackers, armed with pump-action shotguns and dressed in long robes, demanded Ahordo’s bag believed to contain cash. After he complied, one assailant shot him in the chest at close range. The robbers fired warning shots into the air to deter bystanders before fleeing into nearby bushes. Ahordo died instantly at the scene. Local residents later transported his body to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital mortuary.

Police have launched an investigation but have yet to make arrests. The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of mobile money operators, following similar deadly robberies this year, particularly in the Ashanti Region. Stakeholders and residents are urging authorities to enhance security measures, including increased patrols and protective strategies for vendors handling cash.

Mobile money services, pivotal to Ghana’s financial inclusion efforts, have become frequent targets due to their cash-intensive operations. This attack underscores persistent security gaps in safeguarding informal economic activities, even as the sector drives accessibility for unbanked populations. Authorities face mounting pressure to address these vulnerabilities to prevent further loss of life and sustain public trust in digital financial systems.