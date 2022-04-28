Mobile money vendor remanded for stealing

Isaac Nimo, a 33-year-old mobile money vendor, has been remanded into prison custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of GHC1,500.00 from the account of a subscriber at Abura Dunkwa.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and would make his next appearance before the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur on Wednesday, May 11.

Prosecuting, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu told the court that the complainant, Mr. Evans Bondzie, a frequent subscriber of the accused, resides at Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) district.

He said on Friday, April 01, this year at about 1500hours, the complainant went to the shop of the accused to withdraw money from his mobile money wallet.

Getting home after the transaction, he said Bondzie realized that his account balance did not tally with what was earlier withdrawn.

The prosecution said Bondzie after checking his mobile wallet messages, realized that he had allowed a cash out of GHC 3,000.00 instead of GHC 1,500 he intended to withdraw.

Realizing the theft from his mobile account, Mr Bondzie rushed back to the shop but met Nimo’s absence, adding that, all other efforts for a refund of the money had been futile

An official report was made to the police on Tuesday April 12, and Nimo was arrested on Friday April 15 through police intelligence and was subsequently arraigned.