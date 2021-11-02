Mobile phone repairer apprehended for robbery and murder

The Eastern Regional Police Command has apprehended a 35-year-old man, Elisha Asante, a mobile phone repairer at Ekye Amanfo in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region for alleged armed robbery and murder.

The suspect was said to have in the company of others, robbed the phone shop of one Mr Samuel Agbozo and also killed Mr Bright Narh at Ekye Amanfrom on October 9, 2021.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the suspect, on police intelligence, was arrested at Adawso near Koforidua on October 30, by the Adawso Anti Armed Robbery Task Force.

He said two new Techno Camon and Infinix smart phones were retrieved from the repair shop of the suspect.

The mobile handsets were suspected to have been those that were stolen from the shop of the victim, Mr Agbozo.

DSP Tetteh said the suspect was currently in police custody assisting in investigations.