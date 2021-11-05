Mobile phone seller arrested for drugging and raping juvenile

A phone seller, only known as Jordan, has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a juvenile at Akim Oda in the Birim Central District of the Eastern Region.

The victim, age 16, is said to be a first-year Senior High School student.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command in an interview, told the Ghana News Agency that the victim paid the suspect GH¢500.00 for an iPhone.

He said the suspect, on October 11, 2021, invited the victim to come for the iPhone.

He said the suspect then served the victim a non-alcoholic drink laced with drugs which caused the victim to fall asleep after drinking during the visit.

According to DSP Tetteh, the victim only realized she had been raped when she saw particles believed to be sperms in her underwear after waking up from sleep.

The victim together with her mother were given a police medical report form to be taken to the Oda Government Hospital for examination, and report.

DSP Tetteh said the Police have received the medical report of the victim from the hospital hence the arrest of the suspect.