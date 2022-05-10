Mobile transformer installed in Ablekuma

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has increased its power supply capacity in Ablekuma with the installation of a mobile substation (transformer).

The mobile transformer is located at the Ablekuma Office of the Company, a primary substation with a capacity of 20/26 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) and a voltage of 33/11 Kilovolt Ampere (KV).

It is an ECG-funded project costing about GHC450 million.

The communities expected to benefit from the increased electricity supply include Pentecost Junction, Agape Township, Agape Top, Agape Down, Jonathan, Ablekuma Township, Afuaman and Oduman.

The project has become necessary because of overloaded feeders on the Company’s 11KV Joma and 11KV Ablekuma Feeders.

Already, the Company has installed four primary substations in the Accra West Region alone to enhance electricity supply.

Mr Emmanuel Ankrah, Regional Engineer, Accra West Region, ECG, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an inspection of the facility that, for some years now, Ablekuma and adjoining communities had witnessed massive growth in infrastructure and electricity load.

He said the growth had not seen an equal electricity supply as ECG’s supply was unable to meet the community’s increasing energy demands.

The Regional Engineer said: “That is why we came to investigate and ascertain the challenges. We found that another station was needed to boost supply in the area.”

The mobile substation, he said, would improve system reliability and quality, while improving revenue for the operations of the Company.

Also, he said the primary substation would increase socio-economic activities within the beneficiary communities.

“It will result in an increase in customer satisfaction with the increase in voltage and a general increase in capacity,” he added.

Mr Ankrah explained that the facility was a temporary one and would be in use until a permanent one was put up, adding that plans were afoot to construct a permanent substation in the community.

Madam Rose Gatsi, a business woman, expressed optimism that the facility would address the erratic power supply in the area and boost her iced water business.