Mobile Web Ghana and its partners are to organise a pre-conference Data Science and Artificial Intelligence training for tertiary students in August.

The session will precede the 2021 edition of the Africa Digital Conference by the Organisation, in November.
A statement signed by Madam Florence Toffa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mobile Web Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the conference was to bridge the digital divide gap in Africa.

Madam Toffa, who is also the Conference Chairperson, said the event was also to spark digital innovations and increase the skilled human resources in Africa to solve global problems.

“Last year, the conference was organised virtually due to COVID-19 and offered over 1,067 students, entrepreneurs and institutions the opportunity to learn basic digital skills and new technologies,” the statement said.

Mobile Web Ghana is a technology and entrepreneurship hub that is dedicated to empowering the youth, women and government agencies to use mobile, web applications and open data solutions to solve problems.

It undertakes “ICT for development” projects that are aimed at improving social-economic and political development with particular emphasis on helping the marginalised in society.

