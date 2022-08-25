MobileMoney Limited Launches Loyalty Promo For MoMo Customers

MobileMoney Limited (MML) has launched a promo to reward Customers for their loyalty and to promote digital payments via MoMo. For the next 3 months beginning August 15th to 30th October, the company will reward 250 customers each week with prizes worth up to GHC5000 (Five Thousand Ghana cedis) E-Cash.

The point-based promo requires customers to meet and exceed a target set for them each week through the value of transactions they make. Customers who undertake Person to Merchant (P2M) and Person to Person (P2P) transactions will earn 2 points for every GHS 1 they transfer. Also, Customers who purchase airtime via MoMo will earn a point for every GHS 1 airtime and data top-up they buy from their wallet. Again, Customers who exceed their targets will get the total value of their transactions in points. Further to these, Customers who use the MoMo App to do transactions will earn 2 extra points for each transaction.

MoMo Agents and Merchants will be expected to register more Customers, increase their volume and value of transactions and reduce fraud incidents in their operations to win very attractive rewards.

Speaking at the recent launch of the MoMo month celebrations, Mr. Eli Hini -CEO of MobileMoney Limited said, “The invaluable role our customers play in our success story is what drives us to be constantly innovative in rewarding them. For this period, we want customers to appreciate the convenience MoMo provides when it comes to making payments.” ‘We should not let E-Levy deter us from enjoying the numerous benefits we get from using MoMo”, he added.

The 2022 MoMo Month Promo will reward Customers for using the MoMo Service for all their payment transactions during the period. Subscribers can view their accumulated points through MTN MoMo short code *170# or MoMo App.

Winners of weekly prizes will be presented with their rewards at the end of each month after they have been notified by MML via 0244 300 000. In the event where selected winners are not available to claim the prize, the prize will be awarded to the next customer in order of ranking. High performing Agents and Merchants will be rewarded at the end of the year.

With the launch of the promotion, MML has intensified its campaign against fraud. MoMo customers are urged to be careful of the activities of Fraudsters. MML does NOT charge ANY money or its equivalent before prizes are redeemed; hence any request for money, recharge cards or airtime before a prize is redeemed is fraudulent. Official calls

originating from MML on the promotion will be made through the official line 0244300000.

MoMo Month was instituted in 2012 and has for the past years been instrumental in driving awareness, influencing policy, and deepening the use of MoMo services. Customers should visit mtn.com.gh/MoMo for more details on the promotion.