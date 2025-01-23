MobileMoney LTD Celebrates 15 Years of Transformative Financial Inclusion in Ghana

MobileMoney LTD (MML), the company behind MTN MoMo, marked a major milestone in Ghana’s financial landscape on Wednesday, celebrating 15 years of operation with a special awards ceremony.

The event, held in the capital, honored the company’s high-performing partners, agents, and merchants who have played a vital role in the platform’s growth and the broader goal of increasing financial inclusion across the country.

Speaking at the National Awards night, MML CEO Shaibu Haruna expressed his gratitude to the Bank of Ghana and a wide range of partners for their unwavering support in making MoMo a cornerstone of Ghana’s financial sector. “After 15 years, we can proudly say that we have not only transformed the FinTech landscape in Ghana but also empowered millions of people by providing secure, affordable, and convenient mobile financial services,” Haruna said.

Reflecting on MoMo’s journey, Haruna noted that the platform has directly and indirectly created thousands of jobs and contributed significantly to government revenues. It has also provided a digital lifeline to businesses, helping them thrive in a rapidly digitizing world. “Above all, the platform has brought dignity to many Ghanaians through the transformative power of financial inclusion,” he remarked, underscoring MoMo’s role in improving the lives of the unbanked and underserved populations.

With an eye to the future, Haruna highlighted the opportunities that lie ahead. He pointed to emerging sectors such as digital payments, cross-border payments, e-commerce, insurance, and investment as areas where MoMo plans to expand its influence in the coming years. Haruna outlined the company’s ambition to bring “financial freedom” to every Ghanaian, stressing that their next decade will focus on co-creating these opportunities through strong partnerships with local and international stakeholders.

The evening also saw the presentation of several prestigious awards to recognize exceptional contributions to the MoMo platform’s success. Among the most notable winners was Archie Hesse, CEO of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), who was named the FinTech Champion of the Decade. Hesse was celebrated for his transformative influence on Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

Hubtel, a leading digital commerce platform, received the Overall Best FinTech Company of the Year award, along with the Government Partner of the Year honor. Meanwhile, Nsano Ltd, a provider of business-to-business solutions, was recognized as the FinTech Partner of the Year (B2B) for their outstanding contributions.

Innovation was another key theme of the evening, with several awards going to companies that have pushed the envelope in terms of new technological solutions. AppsNmobile received the Most Innovative FinTech Partner award for their creative technological solutions, while Tyra and FAB’s Agent Flex platform won the Most Innovative Product of the Year for enhancing MoMo’s utility and accessibility.

MobileMoney also recognized its most dedicated agents and merchants, whose hard work and commitment to customer service have been essential to the platform’s success. From the South East to Northern Ghana, agents and merchants were celebrated for their contributions, with winners taking home e-cash prizes and motorbikes.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MobileMoney LTD launched a range of initiatives aimed at further strengthening financial inclusion. These included a customer promotion float, a stakeholder forum to discuss the impact of emerging technologies, and a series of awareness campaigns around fraud prevention. The company also offered digital finance training for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and organized a cashless market/trade fair.

The MoMo platform, which has become a household name since its launch in 2009, continues to serve as a critical tool for millions of Ghanaians. Over the past 15 years, MTN MoMo has not only revolutionized the way people in Ghana access and use money but also paved the way for a more inclusive financial future. With the platform’s rapid growth and innovation, it seems poised to lead the way in Ghana’s digital financial services sector for years to come.

As MobileMoney LTD looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving economic empowerment and bridging the financial divide in Ghana. The road ahead is filled with challenges, but the 15-year legacy of MoMo suggests that the platform will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of finance in the country.