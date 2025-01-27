MobileMoney LTD & ReFinD Partner to Boost Financial Access for Vulnerable Populations

The Retail Financial Distribution Research Initiative (ReFinD), a flagship research initiative of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana and MobileMoney LTD signed an agreement to conduct research on Mobile Money agent networks aimed at expanding financial inclusion among underserved and vulnerable communities.

Under this partnership, MobileMoney LTD will provide implementation support (through access to Mobile Money agents, insights etc.) to grantees under ReFinD. The partnership also includes:

Research on how to promote the entry of agents into the market space, which is key to market intermediation; and Research to understand and eliminate economic and non-economic constraints faced by agents in the scaling of access to finance.

This partnership perfectly aligns with ReFinD’s mission of understanding and improving financial service delivery to underserved communities. We are confident that our research model and findings will serve as a blueprint for similar studies across MTN’s African markets,” said

Prof. Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER and Executive Director of ReFinD.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney LTD, echoed the importance of the partnership in advancing financial inclusion for all Ghanaians.

“We look forward to working with ReFinD as a partner that is also committed to promoting financial inclusion and unlocking a world of financial possibilities for every Ghanaian,” he said.

Beyond the ReFinD project, MobileMoney LTD will collaborate with ISSER on relevant research initiatives aimed at expanding access to finance.

About MobileMoney LTD

MobileMoney LTD is a subsidiary of MTN Ghana responsible for Mobile Financial Services. Launched in 2009, MTN MoMo has over seventeen million registered subscribers. MobileMoney LTD offers a wide array of mobile financial services spanning payment solutions, remittance, Banktech, Insurtech, savings and loans to its customers all aimed at driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment. About The

Retail Finance Distribution Research Initiative (ReFinD)

ReFinD is a sub-grants-awarding research initiative that aims to support interventions that will effectively expand the reach and efficiency of agent network operations through public policy and commercial solutions that can plausibly be scaled. Implemented by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana, the Initiative focuses on research based in LMICs in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.