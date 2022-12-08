Mobilise more women for 2024 victory – Alijata Sulemana to NDC

Madam Alijata Sulemana, an aspirant in the impending National Delegates Congress national election has called for the mobilization of women at all spheres of the party to wrestle power from the ruling NPP government in 2024.

Madam Alijata, who is contesting for the position of Deputy National Women’s organizer said Political Parties in Ghana provided a setting, where there was an existing gender gap in grassroots participation, particularly in political parties, thus preventing women to actively participate in politics and believed their engagement could enrich their chances of taking over power in 2024.

She said the gender gaps in participation and representation were common in newly established democracies especially in Africa, both at the elite level and at the grassroots, and with her election, it would be possible to address adding ‘It has been established too that there are many existing barriers to women’s political participation which include but not limited to economic and resource constraints that deny women the tools and opportunities for political action available to men’.

Madam Alijata Sulemana who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on her prospects said she had served as Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive for Sissala East and was convinced her experience would enure to the benefit the NDC in coming years.

She mentioned that as a Member of Parliament she was a regular contributor in debates on the floor of Parliament which led to the creation of many laws for the country.

At the constituency level, she said she helped in extending electricity to several communities through lobbying and engagements with the energy ministry and the minister.

She also played a key role in the establishment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) through the ministry of communication and Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC).

Alijata Sulemana said she established the first ever Senior High School at Wellembele in the Sissala East district and played an instrumental role to improving access to quality health delivery as a Member of Parliament with particular mention of Sakallu Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound through her Common Fund.

As a Member of Parliament she provided boreholes to several communities and provided hospital equipment to four CHPS compound within the Sissala East constituency.

She also provided office desks and chairs and playgroups equipment to selected schools in deprived communities within the constituency

To ensure the empowerment of women within the constituency Alijata Sulemana said she committed 20 per cent of her Salary to support women with breast cancer and fully funded surgical operations for 23 women with breast cancer.

As a front liner in the contest for the position of a national Deputy women’s organizer Alijata has an Executive Master’s Degree in Conflict, Peace & Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training centre with many other qualifications.