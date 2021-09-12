Mobilspazio to partner Takoradi Technical University

Mobilspazio, an Italian-based Manufacturing company, has expressed its readiness to partner the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) to market and franchise products in their Carpentry and Wood Department to create employment opportunities for the youth as they graduate.

The move, forms part of measures by the international wood processing and general home appliances company, to equip the youth with the relevant skills to design finished products of international standards in a competitive globalized economy.

Country Director for Mobilspazio Production and Manufacturing company, Mr. Patrick Ekye- Kwesie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Appolo in Takoradi, hinted that the company planned to establish a branch of the company in the Jomoro Municipality to fit into government’s flagship programme of One District, One Factory.

Mr Ekye- Kwesie who contested the Jomoro Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) in December 2020, was full of praise for company whose bid was to introduce affordable products onto the Ghanaian market.

Mr Ekye- Kwesie who is also the Country Director for PANWAYS Company, said with an Italian experience and Ghanaian operativity, the items produced will be of higher quality standards.

Mr. Ekye- Kwesie said the company had competitive prices coupled with 30 per cent discount on all manufactured products, which belong to a medium-end range as a standard, with the possibility of enriching materials and design for the high-end as well as reducing costs, while maintaining a good level of quality and durability for the lower end.

Touching on real estate development projects, drawings and plant that required customized solutions, Mr. Ekye- Kwesie said the Mobilspazio team could quickly provide a rough proposal on design and costs, once they have the information on quantities needed.

Mobilspazio Manufacturing and Production company is based in Ancona-Italy which started operations in Ghana at Appolo in the Western Region in September 2021, to transact business with Real Estate Development companies, Residential clients, Hotels, Offices, Mining, Industries, Oil and Gas rigs and vessels, among others.