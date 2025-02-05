Mobily and iBASIS Extend Strategic Partnership to Bolster Saudi Telecom Growth

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), a Saudi telecom leader, and global communications provider iBASIS have renewed their decade-long IPX roaming partnership, reinforcing efforts to manage surging data traffic and enhance network resilience during peak demand periods.

The agreement builds on a collaboration launched in 2014, which has already supported a tenfold increase in Mobily’s international mobile data traffic over three years.

The extended partnership aims to address critical scalability challenges as Saudi Arabia’s digital economy expands. With seasonal spikes in usage—such as during Hajj pilgrimages, Ramadan, and tourism surges—Mobily’s infrastructure requires robust solutions to maintain service quality. iBASIS, leveraging its IPX network, will provide scalable data management, cost stability, and advanced roaming analytics to help the telecom giant navigate these demands.

Thamer Alfadda, Mobily’s Senior Vice President of Wholesale, emphasized the partnership’s role in driving innovation. “This renewal underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready services, including IoT solutions, while maintaining the reliability our customers rely on,” he said. Alfadda noted that iBASIS has been instrumental in managing Mobily’s international voice and data traffic since 2014.

iBASIS CEO Patrick George echoed the sentiment, calling the renewal a testament to shared ambitions in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. “Mobily’s proactive approach to telecom leadership aligns with our mission to empower operators with cutting-edge solutions,” George said. “Our IPX capabilities will help them unlock new markets and strategic opportunities.”

The announcement follows a string of recent accolades for both firms. In 2024, iBASIS was named the world’s top Tier One IPX network by ROCCO and secured top rankings in roaming analytics and fraud prevention from Kaleido Intelligence. Meanwhile, Mobily claimed “Best Wholesale Company in the Middle East” at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards and earned recognition for subsea infrastructure innovation at the Global Connectivity Awards.

Industry analysts highlight the partnership’s timing as strategic. Saudi Arabia’s push under Vision 2030 to diversify its economy hinges on seamless digital connectivity, particularly as tourism and IoT adoption rise. By renewing ties with iBASIS, Mobily positions itself to lead this transition, ensuring its network can handle both current demands and future growth—a critical advantage in one of the Gulf’s most competitive telecom markets.

The collaboration also signals broader trends in telecom alliances, where cross-border expertise and scalable solutions are increasingly vital. As data consumption soars globally, partnerships like Mobily-iBASIS could serve as blueprints for balancing innovation with operational stability.