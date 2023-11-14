MoCD to provide internet access to 4 million Ghanaians — Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has categorically stated that the ministry has taken significant steps to address Internet access issues in the country.

This crucial announcement was made during the launch of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference, held at the University of Ghana School of Continuing and Distance Education.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful emphasized that the Ghanaian government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, is actively working to establish the Digital Youth Village at the University of Ghana. This initiative aims to equip young girls with essential ICT skills.

Upon completion, the Digital Youth Village will provide Internet connectivity to approximately 4 million people. Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful believes that it is crucial for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to leave a lasting legacy by promoting the study of ICT in Ghana.

The Ablekuma West legislator further emphasized that the Digital Youth Village will empower young people in Ghana to compete on a global scale in the field of ICT. This initiative will enable them to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers from around the world.

Dr. Andrews Jack Dotsey, Executive Director of Annual new year school and conference explained that the digital youth village DYV is to provide an enabling environment for the accelerated growth of digital entrepreneurship in Ghana. It will be a centre for learning and a hub for innovation and creativity equipped with world-class infrastructure and technologies.

Serving as a national reference

standards and hosting business plan competitions, he said the DYV aims to unleash the innovative genius of digital entrepreneurs with a global outlook across various sectors, ensuring access to market, capital, talent, and resources needed for their success to facilitate Ghana’s digital economy drive.

To Dr. Dotsey, 75th School will play host to their Annual Exhibition, that provides the marketing platform for industry as way of bridging the gap between academia and industry. The Youth School Developing the future generations for sustainable development, is one of the key objectives of the introduction of The Youth School Concept under the ANYSC.

Dr. Jack Dotsey’s address made known that over 80 million people are displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution, and human rights violations. Half of them are children. With so many people around the world suffering as a result of inequality, injustice, war and violence, it is imperative to focus on peace-building strategies and security for the country with the 2024 elections in view to ensure human security for and development for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.

For his part, Professor Samuel Nii Ardey Cudjoe, provost, college of education, mentioned that the adoption of technology is not merely about embracing the latest gadgets or to address pressing cutting-edge solutions: it is also about leveraging innovation to address pressing global issues.

He said whether it be climate change, poverty, or healthcare, technology provides us with the tools to find sustainable solutions. Therefore we must harness the power of artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digital connectivity to create a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

“Yet, as we navigate this digital landscape, we must not lose sight of our humanity. The heart of sustainable development lies in our ability to connect, empathize, and collaborate with one another, humanism, in this context, calls for a conscious effort to ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all, leaving no one behind.”

Professor Samuel Nii Ardey Cudjoe, provost, college of education explained that it remind all Ghanaians that as we build smart cities and schools , we must also build compassionate communities.

The 75th celebration of Annual New Year School and Conference ANYSC will take place from the 9th to 11th January, 2024 under the theme “Nurturing Resilience: Adoption Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”.

This annual event, attended by

academics, policymakers, business leaders, and civil society organizations, has been a catalyst for discussions on critical issues affecting Ghana, Africa and the global community.

The conference will provide a platform to:

1. Discuss how the country can enhance public participation and demand for accountability in local governance in order to ensure sustainable development.

2. Discuss how Ghana will nurture resilience by adopting technology and embracing humanism to promote sustainable development for the country, Sub-region, and Africa at large.

3. Explore how to leverage on digital economy and strengthen digital literacy in the face of rapidly evolving technology for the promotion of sustainable growth.

4. Explore the operationalization to resilience nurturing and discuss strategies in resolving identified challenges as well as map up solutions to expedite governments’ commitment and expectations in creating a

sustainable economy devoid of post-election conflict.