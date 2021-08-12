MoCD undertakes clean-up Exercise

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng today, 12th August 2021 led the staff of the MoCD to undertake a clean-up exercise at the Ministry and its environs as part of activities to mark this year’s Civil Service Week Celebrations.

She commended the Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS) for the initiative and mentioned that it was even more necessary in the midst of the deadly Corona Virus pandemic.

She advised staff members to take their personal hygiene serious and adhere to the safety protocols to keep everyone safe. Adding that, regular clean up exercises will help keep the community clean and safe.



She expressed excitement about the staff turn out, and stressed on the need to always maintain good sanitation.

The cleaning took place in the various offices, forecourt and the surroundings of the main building.



By : PR unit MoCD.