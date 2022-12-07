Model Luana Sandien Joins The See-Through Fever Dresses During British Fashion Awards 2022

Everyone dressed up for the event, which celebrates fashion and culture and serves as a global platform for brands, stylists, artists, and fashion critics to come together.

There were several familiar faces that walked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2022, an event that took place this Monday, the 5th, at the Royal Albert Hall, in London. As one of the most internationally anticipated events in the fashion industry, celebrities such as Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, Lily James, and Florence Pugh did not miss it.

As you likely already know, the British Fashion Awards took place overnight, bringing with it a load of incredible celebrity outfits. The naked dress trend reigned supreme on the red carpet, with Rita Ora and Lily James both repping their own spins on the look. Rita went for almost exclusively sheer fabric, whereas Lily went for dramatic tulle and peekaboo panels. But one sheer dress we haven’t spoken about yet is Luana Sandien.

The Brazilian, who lives in Spain, and made a statement about her sexual orientation. Being autosexual person finds it difficult to feel sexual attraction to other people and has sexual interest and desire directed towards themself. “I feel more and more freedom to choose what I want. No wonder I always choose myself”, she declares.

Luana’s red dress won the centre of the spotlight, as it highlighted her breasts and booty. “Fashion is inclusive and representative, and I use it to my advantage. I like to wear what I feel comfortable with and tonight deserved something exclusive. But unfortunately, this dress also represents autosexuality. I hope that people can take this debate forward and that autosexual people, like me, allow themselves to live happily, too.”

The model attended the evening with TV Host Israel Cassol, that has been recently the first Brazilian man featuring the Playboy cover. “Israel made me late 2 hours, the Brazilian gay man are indeed more uppishly than us women” comments the model.

Luana was recently gained notoriety in the international press after destroying her Balenciaga dress that has previously choose to bring to the 2022 edition of British Fashion Awards. Sue the short time Liana designed and produced her own see-through dress.