In the spirit of celebrating her loved ones on Valentine’s Day, international model who doubles as a singer, Stevana Steve from Rivers State set the internet agog in her sultry outfit.

While lovers will be romping from one romantic hideout to the other, the perky, cute and shapely model was having a field day on the social media with her hot pictures that were as stunning as they were sensual. No description could adequately capture the mood the pictures set alight.

I choose modelling as a hobby because I enjoy being seen by lens, I am signed under a professional agency called Unique Models Magazine and Entertainment (FaceofUniqueModels), a professional agency that helps build confidence of models and help them achieve their future goals.

The model was photographed by PrinceCyril5 and styled by Abuja based stylist Prince Cyril.

According to her “Even in this season of love.. Let’s remember that it is our duty to spread love towards each other, stay safe and maintain social distancing”