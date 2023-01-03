Model your lives on Christ – Reverend Tong to Christians

Christians have been called upon to model their lives on that of Jesus Christ, the name greater than any existing name.

Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, who made the call, said Christians must hold onto their confession of faith trusting and obeying God.

He made the call while delivering a sermon at church service in Tamale on the first Sunday of the year.

His sermon was on the theme: “No Other Name”.

The first Sunday of the year was recognised by the Anglicans as the naming of Jesus Christ.

Sacrament of confirmation was conferred on some members of the Church, which was an initiation rite that ushered them to the adulthood membership of the Church.

Rt. Rev. Tong said the naming of Jesus was important to the Church and must be celebrated adding that the name Jesus Christ broke tribal and racial barriers bringing the world together.

He urged confirmants to renew their baptismal vows and commit to the service of God, to love as God loved human.