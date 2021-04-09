Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko
Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has directed all congregations of the Church to hold ‘covenant services’ on April 11.

He said the service was to renew members’ commitment and strengthen the bond in covenant relationship with God.

This was contained in a Pastoral letter signed by the Moderator and addressed to Presbytery Moderators, Parish and District Pastors of Church, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The Moderator said the day would also be used to pray and fast for the revival of faith, love, loyalty and the spirit of integrity of members.

He asked members and Christians in general to exhibit these virtues in their daily lives to win more souls for God.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko said the day should not be used as “one to one” transaction between individuals and God but also the Church and God.

He said Easter was God’s demonstration of love for a sinful world and asked that Christians to reciprocate that love by loving each other.

The Moderator asked them to sacrifice their comfort and pleasure in order to do the will of God.

He said all monies collected at the covenant service would be used as seed money for investment into a viable project for the economic recovery mission of the E.P. Church.

