Modern Breeding Tech Poised to Transform Africa’s Livestock Sector, Study Reveals

African livestock systems could dramatically boost production of meat, milk, and eggs while building climate resilience through cutting-edge breeding technologies, according to a landmark study published in Nature Genetics.

The research, spearheaded by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH), underscores a pivotal moment for the continent to leverage genomic tools and data-driven strategies to close a stark productivity gap.

With sub-Saharan Africa home to 85% of the world’s livestock keepers—yet contributing just 2.8% of global meat and milk output—the study identifies untapped potential in modernizing genetic programs. Central to this shift is the African Animal Breeding Network (AABNet), a collaborative platform equipping farmers and breeders with training, genomic evaluations, and climate-smart strategies. “Africa has a chance to rewrite the playbook,” said Professor Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI Director General and lead study author. “Instead of chasing productivity alone, we can breed livestock that thrive in changing climates, support smallholder incomes, and curb environmental tolls.”

Productivity Divide



The urgency is amplified by soaring demand: West Africa’s appetite for animal products is projected to jump 50% by 2050, driven by rapid urbanization and population growth. Yet current systems remain hampered by outdated practices, limited access to technology, and breeding programs ill-suited to local conditions. AABNet aims to counter this by pooling data across borders, enabling breeders to develop hardy, high-yield animals tailored to regional challenges—from drought-resistant cattle to disease-tolerant poultry.

Professor Mizeck Chagunda, CTLGH Director, emphasized the network’s role in democratizing innovation: “By linking labs to farms, we’re creating a pipeline for genetic gains that directly uplift livelihoods.” AABNet’s initiatives include digital tools for tracking livestock performance, partnerships with universities to train a new generation of breeders, and platforms for farmers to share insights.

Sustainability at the Core



Historically, global breeding efforts prioritized output over ecological and social costs—a misstep the study urges Africa to avoid. Djikeng notes that integrating climate metrics into genetic selection could reduce methane emissions from cattle, enhance heat tolerance in poultry, and improve feed efficiency. For instance, Ethiopia’s Horro sheep, bred for parasite resistance, exemplify how locally adapted genetics can slash reliance on antibiotics and boost resilience.

The approach also addresses equity gaps. Smallholder farmers, often sidelined in top-down initiatives, stand to gain from breeds that perform well in low-input systems. “A dairy cow that produces moderately but consistently under erratic rains is more valuable here than a high-yield breed needing costly feed,” explained Kenyan livestock specialist Wanjiru Kamau.

Challenges and Horizons



Despite optimism, hurdles persist. Limited funding, fragmented policies, and uneven tech access risk leaving marginalized communities behind. Critics also warn that genomic technologies could deepen divides if monopolized by commercial farms. Yet the study frames collaboration as a counterweight: AABNet’s open-data ethos and focus on farmer participation aim to ensure inclusive progress.

As climate shocks intensify, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With over 250 million Africans dependent on livestock for income, the study positions genetic innovation as both an economic lifeline and a food security imperative. For a continent bearing the brunt of global warming, the message is clear: Africa’s livestock future hinges on breeding not just for today’s needs, but for tomorrow’s survival.