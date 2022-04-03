Modern Disability Biogas Toilet Built For Winneba S.H.S

The Effutu Municipal Assembly has constructed a 11-seater disability friendly biogas toilet for the Winneba Senior High School (SHS).

Mr. John B. Ninson, the Municipal Chief Executive, handed over the keys of the project funded with the District Development Fund (DDF) , to Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah, Municipal Director of Education at a ceremony at the school.

He stated that the Assembly found it prudent to construct a modern toilet facility to help solve the insufficient demand at the girl’s dormitory because of the growing students’ population.

He called on the authorities of the school to maintain it to help prolong it life span and assured that assembly is ready to support them when the need arises.

Mrs. Micah on behalf of the Ghana Education Service, thanked the Assembly for their continuous support towards education in the municipality and assured that the facility will be fairly used for the purpose it was intended for and see to it maintenance.