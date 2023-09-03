Modern Floors CEO Wins People Choice Award

On Friday 1st September 2023 the 7th edition of the Ghana Forty Under 40 Awards was held at the De Icon Event Centre, East Legon, where Mr. Basil David Anthony CEO of Modern Floors was awarded with the People’s Choice Award, making him a Forty Under 40 Achiever 2023. Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr. CEO of XO-DUS Communications organisers of the awards, explained before the presentation that the People’s Choice Award is awarded to the personality who raked in the highest number of votes from the general public.

The Forty Under 40 Awards scheme is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as a result of this.

With over 15 active years in the business front in 4 continents, Mr. Basil David Anthony popularly known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire (CEOExtraO) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Founder of MODERN FLOORS®️ (Ghana, UAE, UK, & USA) , TicketGhana.com (Ghana) & Silky IT Production (Ghana), he serves as an inspiring respectable youthful public figure who possesses versatile experience & expertise in various business sectors which include Flooring, General Trading, Import & Export, Global Sourcing, Information Technology, Digital Marketing, Entertainment, Travel & Event Ticketing, etc.

His philanthropic works alone this year speak immensely of his service to the community as Basil David Anthony recently in June, supported the Portia Gana Foundation end Period Poverty by donating Sanitary Pads & Period Cups to 500 girls in Jirapa, Upper West Region, Ghana. He and his team from Modern Floors fed and refreshed over 200 children in the Tema-Ashaiman community in April on Easter Monday as well.

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass, AstroTurf, Vinyl (PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for nearly 5 years in Ghana with Four(4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija(Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

MODERN FLOORS® in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.