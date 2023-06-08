Modern Floors Certifies Vinyl Tile Installers

Modern Floors Ghana, specialists in Vinyl (PVC/SPC) Tiles (LVT) has trained & certified artisans with vinyl tiling skills to equip them for the market.

The trainees were drawn from all regions in Ghana to participate in the skill & business acquisition

In a Press release, the companies CEO Mr. Basil David Anthony stated that the participants were taken through a 4-day intensive training during which the learnt installation skills, entrepreneurship skills, management skills, customer relationship management, and financial abilities. According to the company, majority of participants will use their newly acquired abilities to start their own businesses, while some decided to spread the skill they learned.

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass , AstroTurf , Vinyl(PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for nearly 5 years in Ghana with Four(4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija(Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

The company was founded in 2017 by Basil David Anthony a Ghanaian-British seasoned entrepreneur & philanthropist in his home at Batsonaa, Spintex Road, Ghana and from March 2021 to April 2022 within a 13 month period opened 4 showrooms for the flooring brand across the capital city of Accra, Ghana

MODERN FLOORS® in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.