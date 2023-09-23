Modern Floors opens a branch to serve Northern Ghana

Modern Floors Ghana specialists in Vinyl (PVC/SPC) Tiles (LVT) & Artificial Carpet Grass (AstroTurf) in partnership with Modafrique as its main distributor for the Northern Sector of Ghana will be introducing their already popular flooring product range to the cities of Bolgatanga, Wa, Yendi, Damongo & Tamale within the coming weeks.

Speaking to NTV news during the training of both male & female artisans in Tamale with vinyl tiling & artificial carpet grass installation skills, Modern Floors Ghana CEO Mr. Basil David Anthony stated that the brand is excited about this expansion and elaborated about the many advantages of their products.

He also touched on the aspect that vinyl tiles are already popular outside Africa and have gained mass popularity across Ghana since they introduced it onto the market 5 years ago. The trainees were drawn from all regions in the Northern sector of Ghana to participate in the skill & business acquisition.

MODERN FLOORS is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass , AstroTurf , Vinyl(PVC/SPC) Tiles(LVT) , Carpet Tiles , Adhesives, Waterproofing and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for 5 years in Ghana with Four(4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija(Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

MODERN FLOORS in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.