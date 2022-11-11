Modern Floors to be Launched Ahead of Christmas in Dubai

Local Ghanaian home-grown Flooring brand MODERN FLOORS® solely owned by Ghanian-British seasoned business man Basil Anthony a.k.a CEO ExtraO made mention in an interview that his Amazon approved flooring brand is set to launch outside the shores of Ghana in the magnificent city of Dubai before the Christmas festive season this year.

The new location is going to be strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home décor hub in the United Arab Emirates commercial city of Dubai, the exact location and launch date will be announced soon.

MODERN FLOORS® which is already a global accepted UK trademarked brand will now have its first physical presence in the middle east with a Dubai showroom which will trade under the official licensed Dubai economy and tourism name BASIL MODERN FLOORS AND WALLS L.L.C and as such is structured to have a wider variation and scope of its products and services such as artificial carpet grass (AstroTurf), pvc/spc/carpet tiles, adhesives and various floor and wall solutions for residential, commercial, sports and the industrial sectors. Like with all the showrooms of MODERN FLOORS® the location will serve building contractors, interior decorators, landscapers, tilers, home owners, real estate property developers, architects, traders, etc. with ease.

The Dubai showroom will mark a milestone as the global company’s fifth showroom across Africa and the middle east in less than 2 years. MODERN FLOORS® since 2017 has come a long way.

It basically started out in the CEOs house at Baatsona, Spintex in Accra, Ghana and in 2021 opened its maiden showroom at Flowerpot, Spintex road and quickly grew to open its other branches at Okponglo East Legon, Weija Broadcasting and Tema-Ashaiman respectively all in Ghana.