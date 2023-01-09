Modern floors turns to eyes US market after successful Dubai launch

After a successful launch just before the Christmas festivities in the luxurious city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the continent of Asia, Local Ghanaian home grown Flooring brand MODERN FLOORS® solely owned by Ghanian-British seasoned business man Basil Anthony a.k.a CEO ExtraO made mention in a press release that his Amazon approved UK trademarked flooring branded products has been lawfully incorporated under MODERN FLOORS LLC in the state of Delaware in the United States of America.

The CEO elaborated that this expansion is in line with the companies vision of serving North America alongside Europe, Asia & Africa with their international certified tested Artificial carpet grass(AstroTurf), PVC(LVT)/SPC/Carpet tiles, Adhesives and various floor and wall solutions for residential, commercial, sports and the industrial sectors, which so far has been well received by consumers with great reviews.

MODERN FLOORS® products are advantageous in many ways with improved anti-skid qualities, durability, water and fire resistance, anti-bacterial capabilities, uv protected against harsh weather changes, pet and environmentally friendly, but most importantly having the most deserved warranty and lifespan guarantee every consumer yearns for.

With their newly opened Dubai hub placed at the top of its current worldwide distribution network, MODERN FLOORS® products are now being sourced in 8 European countries including the United Kingdom via Amazon, which is the world’s largest online marketplace that permits legitimate verified product purchasing and selling.

The company since 2017 has been serving Ghana through its four showrooms located in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija-Broadcasting and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region