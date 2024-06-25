Modern Pastors Must Replicate What Peter Did to Elect Matthias and Support John Mahama

In today’s world, Christian religious leaders, particularly in Ghana, often face immense pressure to remain neutral on social and political issues. However, the Bible provides numerous examples that underscore the importance of speaking out and acting. One significant example is the election of Matthias as an apostle to replace Judas Iscariot. This biblical precedent demonstrates that even in matters of faith, processes akin to elections were used, and leaders were called upon to take decisive action.

After Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus and died, the early Christian community faced the pressing need to restore their number to twelve apostles. This was crucial because the twelve apostles symbolized the twelve tribes of Israel. Taking a pivotal leadership role, Peter outlined the criteria for the new apostle: the candidate had to have been with Jesus throughout His ministry, from His baptism to His ascension (Acts 1:21-22).

Two candidates were proposed: Joseph called Barsabbas (also known as Justus), and Matthias. The apostles then prayed, saying, “Lord, you know everyone’s heart. Show us which of these two you have chosen” (Acts 1:24, NIV). They cast lots, which fell to Matthias, who was added to the eleven apostles (Acts 1:26).

The process used in selecting Matthias was both communal and divinely guided. The community proposed candidates based on established criteria and sought divine guidance through prayer and casting lots. This shows a structured approach to decision-making, reflecting both human responsibility and reliance on God’s will.

Just as Peter and the other apostles took leadership roles in making crucial decisions, modern pastors in Ghana are called to guide their congregations in spiritual matters and address societal issues. Their leadership can inspire and mobilize communities to act in ways that reflect Christian values. Matthias’s election highlights the importance of being engaged in processes that determine leadership and direction. Pastors today should encourage their congregations to participate actively in civic duties, including voting and advocating for justice. By doing so, they can empower their congregations to make a real difference in their communities.

The apostles’ reliance on prayer before casting lots underscores the profound need for seeking divine guidance in decision-making. This is a crucial aspect of pastors’ roles in Ghana. They should model and promote prayerful consideration of issues facing their communities and the broader society. While some may argue that the church should remain separate from politics, the Bible shows that faith and governance can intersect. Pastors are responsible for speaking out on issues that affect their congregations and society, such as poverty, injustice, and moral integrity. By seeking divine guidance, pastors can ensure that their actions are aligned with God’s will, enhancing the impact of their leadership.

The example of Matthias’ election illustrates that biblical leadership involved making informed, prayerful decisions that had a lasting impact on the community. Pastors today should take this as a precedent for their roles. By speaking out and taking action, they can guide their congregations to live out their faith in meaningful ways that contribute to the betterment of society.

As the scripture says, “Therefore, brethren, seek out from among you seven men of good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business” (Acts 6:3, NKJV). This charge to seek out and appoint leaders is not just a suggestion, but a call to action for pastors to actively shape the moral and social landscape according to biblical principles. Pastors can help create a more just, compassionate, and godly society by embracing their spiritual and community leadership roles.

In the context of Ghana’s political landscape, the biblical example of Peter’s election of Matthias holds significant relevance. Just as Peter sought a leader who had been with Jesus throughout His ministry, pastors in Ghana can seek leaders like John Mahama, who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians. By drawing parallels between biblical leadership and modern-day political engagement, pastors can guide their congregations in supporting leaders who reflect Christian values and work towards the common good.

The leadership styles of John Mahama and Dr Bawumia present a stark contrast. While Mahama has shown a clear vision and genuine commitment to addressing Ghana’s challenges, Dr Bawumia’s tenure has been marked by economic mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. Ghana has faced financial hardships and a decline in public trust due to unfulfilled promises and misleading information under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership. In these challenging times, pastors must guide their congregations in discerning leadership that aligns with truth, integrity, and effective governance.

Supporting John Mahama, who has shown a clear vision and genuine commitment to addressing Ghana’s challenges, aligns with the biblical principle of seeking just, honest, and capable leaders. This is not just a political decision, but a moral imperative. Pastors can help steer Ghana towards a future of stability, growth, and ethical governance by endorsing and advocating for leaders like Mahama. By doing so, they are not just fulfilling their civic duties, but also their spiritual responsibilities.

Authored by:

Bright Botchway

National Deputy Director

Traders & Artisans Network

National Youth Wing – NDC