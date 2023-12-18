Modi’s Impact on Indian Politics and the BJP’s 2024 Prospects

Ever-changing landscape of Indian politics, the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to cast a formidable shadow over the electoral dynamics. As the nation gears up for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political arena is rife with discussions about Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sustained popularity and the apparent challenges faced by the Indian National Congress. Examining recent developments, including Rajya Sabha elections in key states, sheds light on the intricate web of alliances, shifting voter sentiments, and the enduring influence of Modi on the political landscape.

The recent triumphs of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, coupled with their success in three out of four states, underscore the party’s resilient hold on power. A significant portion of the Indian electorate seems enamored by the leadership of Narendra Modi, attributing their victories to a blend of governance, charisma, and the party’s adherence to Hindutva principles.

Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that the four pillars of the nation—women power, youth power, farmers, and the poor—need empowerment echoes a narrative that resonates with a substantial section of voters. BJP’s consistent emphasis on development and its stance against corruption align with the sentiments of a populace demanding transparency and efficiency in governance.

Contrary to expectations, Indian National Congress has faced setbacks, raising questions about its ability to counter the BJP’s dominance. While Congress secured victories in the Rajya Sabha elections in Telangana, the defeats in other crucial states have triggered internal reflections within the party. The India Alliance, comprising various regional parties, finds itself at a crossroads as doubts surface about the Congress’s effectiveness in challenging the BJP.

JDU leader KC Tyagi’s reassurance that the Congress’s defeat does not equate to the India Alliance’s failure is met with skepticism. However, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s cautious stance suggests that the alliance may weather the storm, pending a crucial meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amidst the Congress’s struggles, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress emerges as a vocal critic of the BJP. Banerjee’s party asserts that the recent victories of the BJP are not a testament to its success but rather a reflection of the Congress’s shortcomings. Trinamool Congress positions itself as a front-runner in the fight against the BJP at the national level, signaling the emergence of alternative power centers in the opposition.

At the heart of the BJP’s electoral prowess lies the enduring popularity of Narendra Modi. Despite being over 70 years old, Modi remains a dynamic force, tirelessly working to consolidate his party’s position. BJP’s belief in a ‘hat-trick’ of victories—referring to the recent state wins and anticipating a repeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—reflects their confidence in Modi’s ability to connect with the diverse Indian electorate.

As the 2024 elections approach, the question of whether BJP’s popularity will outlive Modi’s political career becomes increasingly pertinent. While the leader-centric nature of Indian politics suggests challenges for the BJP post-Modi, the party’s focus on development, anti-corruption measures, and its four-pillar empowerment strategy could provide a seamless transition to a new leadership.

With the elections scheduled for March-April 2024, the countdown to a crucial political battle has begun. BJP, under the stewardship of Narendra Modi, is poised to defend its political fortress, while the opposition, particularly the Congress and its allies and grapple with internal challenges and the need for a united front. The dynamics of the India Alliance and the emergence of regional forces like Trinamool Congress add layers to an already complex electoral landscape.

As political analysts dissect the nuances of recent events, the electorate, characterized by a growing intolerance for irregularities, favoritism, and nepotism, becomes a critical factor. The electorate’s evolving expectations, especially in terms of empowerment and development, will shape the narrative in the run-up to the elections.

In the unfolding drama of Indian politics, the narrative is far from static. Modi mystique, coupled with BJP’s organizational prowess, sets the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in 2024. Congress, at a crucial juncture, must shed its electoral inhibitions and reposition itself as a credible alternative. The India Alliance, though weathering uncertainties, needs cohesive strategies to navigate the challenges posed by a resolute BJP.

As the nation awaits the Election Commission’s announcement, the forthcoming months will witness political maneuvering, alliances being forged or strained, and the electorate scrutinizing every move. The outcome of the 2024 elections will not only shape the political trajectory of the world’s largest democracy with 140 corer people but also determine the legacy of Narendra Modi and the future course of Indian politics.

Author’s bio: Tajul Islam is a senior journalist from Bangladesh writing on local, regional and global issues.