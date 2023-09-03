Modulus Kicks Off Hiring Frenzy to Fuel Unprecedented Global Expansion Amidst Digital Asset Revolution

Modulus, a US-based developer of ultra-high-performance technology powering Wall Street, international banks, digital asset exchanges, and global regulatory commissions, today revealed its plans for rapid worldwide expansion.

The decision comes as a series of groundbreaking events in the digital asset space propel the industry further toward an era of transformational change.

“From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, and from regulators to innovators, everyone is sensing the seismic shifts that are about to occur in the digital asset space – even while trading volumes are at an all-time low. We’re standing on the brink of a financial epoch, and Modulus is here to lead once again,” declared Richard Gardner, CEO of Modulus.

Gardner further adds, “In a climate where regulators have taken an increasingly combative stance against the digital assets industry, companies such as X (Twitter), Coinbase, Grayscale, Modulus and others — are not just weathering the storm. We’re looking at the big picture, setting the stage for what we believe will be a sweeping digital assets revolution.”

Gardner pointed out several recent events:

X (Twitter) is now licensed for Bitcoin and crypto operations, hinting at Elon Musk’s new ambitions that may challenge PayPal.

The first Bitcoin ETF is on the horizon, thanks to the U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Grayscale against the SEC.

Coinbase secures a futures trading license from the National Futures Association.

PayPal launched a dollar-backed stablecoin, which will be monetized in multiple ways.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has advocated for a global cryptocurrency framework at the G20 Summit.

The Bitcoin halving event slated for April 2024 may be the catalyst for a possible Bitcoin surge to the mythic $100K level.

Expanding Strategic Outposts Across the Globe

In anticipation of this unstoppable wave, Modulus is planning to open additional global command centers in financial hotspots including Switzerland, Dubai, Turkey, Frankfurt, Malaysia, Accra, Singapore, and the UK. “These are not just satellite offices; they are the fortresses from which we’ll spearhead an industry-wide metamorphosis that is beginning now and will last more than a decade,” said Gardner.

Recruitment Onslaught

Ready to mobilize a global army of sales representatives and support technicians, Modulus announced plans to hire over 100 sales reps in addition to 200 technologists from around the world. With many Modulus technologists and sales reps historically earning in the upper six figures, the opportunity has been described as ‘life-changing.’ To be part of this incredible transformational journey, email [email protected].

The Modulus Legacy

Since its founding in 1997, Modulus has been the go-to for industry heavyweights like Microsoft, Dell, NASA, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, and Nasdaq, as well as digital asset leaders like FTX and Celsius. With a formidable portfolio that includes fintech products such as digital asset exchanges, commodities, equities, and forex trading platforms, to innovative systems for crowdfunding, fund management, neo banking, and AI solutions, Modulus’ services are as diverse as they are revolutionary.