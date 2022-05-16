MoE And Heads Of Schools Assess Performance, Address Challenges

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked the heads of second-cycle institutions to embrace professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the sector minister, charged the heads to, at all times, aspire for excellence since effective management was a prerequisite for transforming the face of pre-tertiary education in the country.

“Our educational transformation agenda could suffer setbacks without a resourceful and vibrant leadership in our schools,” he said, adding that the government was determined to assisting the educational institutions to achieve their vision and mission.

Dr Adutwum was addressing the media in Kumasi, after a meeting with Category ‘A’ Senior High Schools from across the country.

The programme aimed at assessing the academic performance of the schools and addressed their needs, especially in infrastructure development.

It exposed the participating heads to the dynamics and changing trends in managing educational institutions, particularly at the second-cycle level, as well as government policies and programmes being implemented for improved output and learning outcomes.

Dr Adutwum said education had no substitute, therefore, the Government would not shirk its responsibilities to provide the requisite teaching and learning aids to enable the schools to deliver on their mandate.

He described the meeting as fruitful, indicating that the Ministry had taken good note of all the concerns raised by the school heads for prompt redress.

Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubakar, President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), called on the Government to resource the schools with all that they needed to enhance academic work.