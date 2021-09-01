MoE presents science equipment to four SHSs in Central Region

The Ministry of Education has presented science equipment to four Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Assin South, Assin North and Assin Central Constituencies all in the Central region.

Each of the four SHS received a variety of science equipment and laboratory chemicals to promote effective teaching and learning of science-related courses in the schools.

The beneficiary schools are Assin Manso SHS at Assin Manso, Obiri Yeboah SHS at Assin Fosu, Assin State College at Assin Breku and Assin North SHS/Technical at Asempanaye all in the central region.

Present at the presentation ceremony were District and Municipal Directors of Education, District and Municipal Chief Executives (MDCE), Heads of Institutions and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, announced that the donated equipment was a national equipment distribution by the Education Ministry to selected SHS nationwide.

He explained that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government prioritize the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the country.

The Deputy Minister stated that apart from the distribution of equipment and laboratory chemicals to the schools, the government has also started building the capacity of science teachers to ensure that they are able to equip themselves with the right skills and knowledge needed to teach in schools.

He hinted at an effort to operationalize eleven new STEM institutions by the beginning of the next academic year to increase the teaching and learning of sciences at the SHS and technical levels of the nation’s education.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, was upbeat that everything possible would be done by the government to change the current 40:60 ratio in the teaching and learning of humanities to 60:40 for the sciences since STEM held the key to the faster economic transformation of every country.

The Deputy Minister urged the beneficiary schools to make good use of the items received.

The Headmaster of Assin North SHS, Mr Festus Mensah, on behalf of the recipient’s schools lauded the government for the donation which he said would go a long way to enhance the teaching and learning of sciences in their schools.

He pledged to ensure that the items were put to good use to merit the purpose of its distribution.