MoFA initiates procurement processes to boost food production under PFJ phase II 

The Ministry for Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has initiated procurement processes for the second phase of the Government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) to ensure food security.

Mr Tanko Bagbara, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for MoFA, said: “We have begun procuring the services of aggregators and inputs dealers…”

He said eleven commodities had been added to poultry, which would have the supply of 4.5-million-day-old chicks to out growers before the end of the year.

“Basically, we are going to use existing renowned poultry farmers and they will have what we call anchor farmers under them so when they benefit from the facility, they will intend give it to the farmers under them to expand production and gradually we are going to expand and revive all the collapsed poultry sector.

“For instance, Darko Farms will be on board, Boris BOB will be on board, they also have farmers under them who will produce for them, procurement processes have started already to get it rolled out, because with poultry, we don’t depend on the weather to start.”

Mr Tanko said the Ministry planned to establish specific zones where farmers could seek help.

He said the Ministry was in the process of introducing an electronic platform designed for tracking and monitoring activities PFJ Phase Two.

Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) phase II has set ambitious targets for the country’s food self-sufficiency.

The five-year programme plans to increase self-sufficiency from its current five per cent to seven per cent by the end of 2023, followed by a significant leap to 13 per cent in 2024.

The goal is to achieve full self-sufficiency at a remarkable 110.6 per cent by the year 2028.

The plan reflects Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its food security and agricultural resilience.