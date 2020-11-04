The Eastern Regional Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has presented assorted food items and a cash of GHc5,300 to the FrankMay Newlife Foundation Orphanage in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The items comprised fruits such as watermelons, oranges, and pineapples as well as bags of rice, sugar, corn flour, and other consumables, and the presentation was part of activities to mark the 36th National Farmers Day (NFD) celebration.

Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital is hosting this year’s NFD on the theme “Ensuring Agricultural Development under Covid-19; Opportunities and Challenges”, which falls on Friday, November 6.

Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister noted “our region’s love for Children is exceptional and we are committed to promoting the welfare of the children”.

He was who was accompanied by Mr Henry Crentsil Junior, the Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture.

Mr Darfour explained that children were the future leaders of the country, and their upbringing would determine whether they would grow to become assets or liabilities, and urged the orphanage to concentrate on their academic and spiritual development.

Mr Darfour assured that government would continue to implement policies and programmes that would seek the interest and welfare of children, and commended authorities of the orphanage for their care and love for the vulnerable in society.

Established in 2007, Mr Francis Apus, the founder of the orphanage said it had 30 inmates and many of them had completed Senior High School and required financial assistance to further their education.

He expressed appreciation to the Department for the assistance and appealed to the general public to come to their aid for the upkeep of the inmates.