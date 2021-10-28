MOFA receives first donation towards 2021 Farmers’ Day celebration

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Wednesday received the first donation of Ghc10,000 from Newage Agric Solutions Limited towards this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration.

The cheque donation, was aimed at supporting the Ministry in organising a successful ceremony to recognise the contribution of farmers and fishermen to the economy.

Mr Edwin Narter, Supply Chain and Logistics Manager, Newage Agric Solutions, presenting the cheque, said, “We are here to support the great work of the Ministry with this seed money because we appreciate our farmers and all partners in the industry.”

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, expressed appreciation to the Company for being the first corporate institution to support this year’s celebration.

He noted that plans were far advanced for the celebration and that the Ministry was committed to making this year’s celebration one of the best and called for support from corporates.

Newage Agric Solutions deals in agriculture input distribution and importation and production of fertilizers.

It also deals in soya maize and rice across the country.

The 37th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration is slated for December 3, in Cape Coast, on the theme, “Planting for food and jobs consolidating food systems in Ghana”.