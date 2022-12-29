MOFCOM Alumni donates mechanized borehole to Anorteyman community

The Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM) Alumni Association, Ghana, has presented a mechanised borehole to residents of Anorteyman, a community in the Gbemomo Electoral area in the Ga South Municipality.

The project, which was fully funded by the Chinese Government through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, will help solve the persistent water supply challenges of the area and its neighbouring communities.

Mr Sualah Yazid Zougrana, the President of the Association, said the donation formed part of the Association’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said the project was the Association’s second initiative in the

two years of its existence and that the choice to provide water to the area was made to help Ghana achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six, focusing on ensuring that everyone had access to safe drinking water.

“Last year, the Association as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility visited and donated to an orphanage that houses Children Living with HIV. This year, we decided to help a community deprived of a social amenity like water, hence a manifestation of the project we are seeing here,” he said.

He implored the community leaders to ensure that inhabitants combine proper maintenance culture with hygiene in taking care of the project, stressing that it would help prolong its lifespan to benefit future generations.

“We will not want to return to this community in some years to come to witness that the project has deteriorated so I will entreat community leaders to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to devise means of maintaining the project,” he added.

Mr Zougrana said when such facilities were well catered for, prospective Associations and organisations would be encouraged to undertake more projects.

Mr Bartholomew Gadese, the Assembly Member for the Area, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the donors for extending potable water to deprived communities in the Municipality.

He said access to water was a major challenge in the Area and expressed joy that Anorteyman and its environs also got their share of the water supply.

He underscored the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene in the community development system and advised inhabitants to employ proper hygiene practices in their day-to-day activities.