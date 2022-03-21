MOG Music New Wine Concert: Massive Sold Out Close To 10,000 Capacity



Ghanaian Gospel Musician and reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards male vocalist of the year 21021 Nana Yaw Boakye better known by his stage name MOG Music, has sold out the first venue for his annual event “New Wine Concert”.

The be lifted hitmaker had no stress in selling out his show which had tickets selling at Ghc 30, Ghc50, and Ghc100.

His fans, Gospel industry colleagues, and his Royal house church members came out in their numbers to show support. The 6th edition of MOG’s annual concert was held at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel in Accra.

American gospel musician Donnie McClurkin, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Akese Brempong, Vicky Frimpong, Joe Mettle also joined him to make the night and live recording of MOG’s upcoming album titled ‘Koinonia’ a memorable one.

Patrons were thrilled with a night of the manifestation of the power of God through song ministrations including hymns even though the first hour of the show was plagued with lags, complete blackouts on screens.

MOG Music puts on a good concert despite technical difficulties.

Source: Sista Ginna