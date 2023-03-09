MoH calls for efficient use of resources in the health sector

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has advocated the efficient use of resources in the health sector by agencies of the Ministry to improve on the health and well-being of the population.

It said the country was striving to achieve the Universal Health Courage (UHC) aspiration of “health for all” by 2030, thus it was prudent to manage resources well to attain the health outcomes envisaged as a country.

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, the Deputy Minister of Health at MoH said this at the 2022 annual performance review of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) in Cape Coast.

The meeting was on the theme; “Enhancing efficiency and resilience of the system for effective service delivery.”

“We call on agencies of the Ministry to ensure quality spending of the scarce resources at their disposal given the economic challenges facing the country due to Covid-19 pandemic and other exogenous factors” .

He noted that the health sector had over the years introduced several measures to improve revenue mobilization including creating fiscal space and cutting down waste.

That among other prudent actions have become more imperative in the current global and economic challenges confronting the sector, the Minister revealed.

On measures to address challenges of efficient use of resources particularly financial resource, Alhaji Seini said the Ministry had developed financial strategies to ensure equitable, efficient, effective, transparent, and sustainable health financing mechanisms to contribute to improved health outcomes.

It is also to achieve financial risk protection, consumer responsiveness, and access to quality essential health care and population-based services for all by 2030.

Touching on vaccine shortage for children, the Minister said the government was making frantic efforts to secure adequate stocks of vaccine for the population despite disruption in the global supply chain.

He pledged government’s continuous effort to invest in maternal and child health to minimize the risk of mortalities from pregnancy and childhood diseases.

Though the Minister applauded management of the CCTH for the successes chalked as a hospital, he, challenged them to identify their gaps for improvement to serve the population well.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) explained that the review meeting was to seek input and expertise to improve systems for efficient and resilient health service delivery.

Though the hospital had expanded in areas of collaboration, infrastructure, equipment-base among others, there were gaps to be filled for effective delivery.

“CCTH would continue to build a strong partnership, improve inter-sectoral collaboration and resource mobilization towards achieving a higher quality service delivery”, Dr Ngyedu added.