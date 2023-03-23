MoH, FDA moves to ensure the usage of only FDA-registered products

The Director of the Ministry of Health, Ms. Deborah Djanie, has disclosed that the Ministry is working closely with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to enhance market surveillance and medical devices, as well as to enforce the procurement and use of only FDA-registered products.

According to her, the Ministry has implemented the framework contract agreement in the health sector, which requires all health facilities to obtain commodities from central and regional medical stores.

She also underscored the importance of multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder engagement and collaboration, as well as continuing to work closely with other government agencies and the business sector to provide quality healthcare in Ghana.

The Director of the Ministry of Health, Ms. Deborah Djanie made these remarks at the media launch of the 2nd edition of the West Africa Pharma Healthcare Exhibition in Accra.

The 2nd edition of the West Africa pharma healthcare exhibition – the complete International pharmaceutical medical and healthcare industry exhibition is scheduled from 3rd -5th May 2023 at Accra International Conference Centre-Grand Arena, Accra.

The expo is organized by Wegvoraus exhibition, India under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry with support from the private health facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG) Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana (PIWA), Federation of Africa Medical Equipment Disposables and Devices Manufacturers and Suppliers (FOAMEDDMS), Association of Health Service Administrators of Ghana (AHSAG), GUTA and others.

The event is expected to bring together 150 manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, pharmacists and retailers, dealers and distributors of the pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic industry, pharmaceutical machinery, hospitals, disposable consumable, laboratory equipment and solutions, orthopaedic, and others from India, Turkey, USA, Egypt, Italy, Nigeria, South Africa and other 5000+ visitors from Ghana and west Africa.

The Project Director of the West Africa PHARMA Healthcare Exhibition, Mr. Thomas James said the event is expected to be in line with the mission of the government of Ghana to build a robust healthcare system and infrastructure in the country that facilities every stakeholder in the industry and people of the country.

Mr. Anthony Ameka, Chief Executive Officer of (FOAMEDDMS) said access to safe and effective healthcare technologies is an important condition for a well-functioning (promotive, preventive, curative, and rehabilitative) health service.

Making safe and effective healthcare technologies available for care delivery is more than just buying a piece of the hardware component of a healthcare technology.

Given the above, Mr. Anthony Ameka urged the government to consider reviewing downward the taxes, levies, and charges on import duties on medical devices and equipment as the current situation is affecting impacting negatively the quality of Healthcare delivery in the country currently.

There is a growing demand for affordable, reliable medical equipment in Ghana as the country relies on imports for approximately 85% of its total healthcare consumption.

The public and private hospitals in Ghana often struggle to find high-quality medical equipment that they can afford.

He urged pharmaceutical importers, dealers, and distributors to take advantage of this expo to networks.