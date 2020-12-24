Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health (MOH), on Wednesday inaugurated a nine-member governing Board of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The members of the board are: Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, who has experience in Management and Administration, is the Chairman of the New Board, Mr Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, a lawyer, Dr Caroline Reindorf Amissah, a Medical Practitioner.

Others are; Dr William Kwadwo Antwi, Allied Health Professional, Mr Charles Dontoh, a Pharmacist, Mrs Hannah Okyere Boateng, a Midwife.

The two representatives of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on the board are; Prof. Daniel Ansong, Dean, KNUST Medical School, and Reverend Sister Prof. Frances Emily Owusu-Ansah.

The rest are; Dr Kofi Osei Afoakwa, who has experience in Finance and Risk Management and Dr Kwaku Oteng, Private Sector Business Person.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Manu said the new board had a critical role to play in ensuring that the hospital performed as expected.

He added that they would set up an oversight body to ensure good management and better corporate practices at the facility.

Mr Manu said the board should bear in mind that it had an obligation to meet the expectations of clients, stakeholders and shareholders of the facility.

He admonished the members not to misuse the opportunities that government had given them but rather use them to enhance the viability of the hospital and the country as a whole.

He said he got the Act 525 amended, to ensure that good corporate governance was pursued to enhance their performance.

Me Manu said the Government would continue to support the Board to effectively discharge its duties and that a lot would be expected from them.

Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, Chairman, expressed the appreciation of members to the government for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation.

He said the board members would bring their collective experiences to bear on the management of KATH to meet its objectives.

