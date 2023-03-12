MoH takes delivery of first batch of Measles, BCG, Polio vaccines

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have received the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The distribution to the various regions and facilities, according to the ministry of information, is underway.

The ministry, in a brief announcement on Saturday, 11 March 2023, said “more vaccines are expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources”.

The vaccines has been in short supply for the past few weeks, which has led to calls for the resignation of the health minister.

In his recent state of the nation address to parliament, Preaident Nana Akufo-Addo said he was very worried about the vaccine shortage and said the government was working to bring in more.