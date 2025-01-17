Mohammed Abdul-Salam, President Mahama’s New NLA Director General

In a notable appointment that has captured the attention of the media, President John Dramani Mahama has named Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam as the Acting Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The appointment, made in a letter dated January 15, 2025, was signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama. This move aligns with the provisions of Article 195(1) of the Constitution and section 45(1) of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), pending advice from the NLA’s Board.

Education and Qualifications

Mohammed Abdul-Salam comes to the position with a robust academic background. He holds an International Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a major in Strategy and Consultancy Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the same institution and a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Tamale Polytechnic.

His educational journey began at the Sakasaka L/A Primary and Middle School, where he studied from 1978 to 1988, laying the foundation for his future success.

Professional Experience

Before his appointment to the NLA, Mr. Abdul-Salam had a distinguished career in the public sector. He served as Senior Manager at the Northern Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), having previously held similar senior roles in the Upper East and Volta Regions as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer. His journey with the NHIA began in 2009, and over the years, he ascended through various managerial roles, gaining invaluable experience in the administration of healthcare services.

His vast professional experience includes oversight responsibilities in district and metropolitan management roles, contributing to the efficiency of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Political Engagement

In addition to his administrative roles, Abdul-Salam has demonstrated significant political involvement. He was appointed as the Northern Regional Campaign Coordinator for the 2024 elections, where he played a pivotal role in coordinating campaign strategies and planning. His responsibilities included overseeing field mobilization, member communication, stakeholder engagement, and budget management. His leadership in these efforts contributed to the broader success of the campaign in the region.

Leadership and Development

A strong advocate for continuous learning, Abdul-Salam has also pursued various short courses in leadership and other areas relevant to his professional and political career. These qualifications further enhance his capacity to lead and manage large-scale initiatives in his new role.

With his extensive background in public service and leadership, Mohammed Abdul-Salam is expected to bring a wealth of experience and vision to the National Lottery Authority, as he steps into this significant role under President Mahama’s administration.