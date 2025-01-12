Mohammed Agyeman Jr. Reflects on Career Shift After Winning Boxing Media Award

Mohammed Agyeman Jr., winner of the Boxing Ghana Media Personality and Photographer of the Year 2024 award, recently shared insights into his career journey during an appearance on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV.

Agyeman, originally a trainee coach at the Bronx Boxing Club, revealed that his passion for boxing and media led him to transition from coaching to media production, where he now uses his phone to capture and share the dynamic world of Ghanaian boxing.

“I enjoy what I am doing,” Agyeman said. “It’s a contribution to the development and promotion of Ghana Boxing. The promoters, managers, and boxers need to be projected, and I found myself in this space after admiring and observing people like General One of Friends of Boxing, Clyde Tetteh Narh, Mubarak Nanor aka America, and Dornu’s Corner.”

In a humble moment, Agyeman apologized to Coach Carl Lokko for stepping away from his initial role as a coach to focus on boxing media, but he also expressed gratitude to key figures in the boxing community, including promoters like Osibor, Currency, SP, and Bronx Promotions, for their unwavering support and motivation.

Agyeman, born in Accra, is of Ashanti and Muslim descent but has embraced the culture and language of the Ga people, making him feel like a true citizen of Jamestown. His deep connection to the community is reflected in his commitment to promoting boxing in Ghana.

He also spoke about his recent venture, IboxTV360, which he believes has significant room for growth and opportunity. “I’m excited about what we’re doing at IboxTV360,” Agyeman said, “and I’m confident more opportunities will arise soon.”

When asked about his recent awards, he credited them with increasing his visibility and motivating him to work even harder. “The awards are a huge boost to my popularity,” he noted. “It’s encouraging to know that people are paying attention to what we do. I also thank Omashi TV for the platform they’ve provided me.”

Agyeman Jr. emphasized that boxing in Ghana needs substantial financial support to help elevate the sport, expose emerging talent, and provide the necessary equipment for boxers to succeed.

He dedicated his two Boxing Ghana Awards to his friends, thanking them for their continued support. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me and hope that Ghana’s media will give boxing the attention it truly deserves. It’s a captivating sport that deserves more focus.”

Agyeman’s journey highlights the importance of combining passion with media innovation to help promote and uplift the sports industry in Ghana. As he continues to grow in the field, Agyeman remains committed to showcasing boxing in Ghana to a wider audience and ensuring that the sport receives the recognition it deserves.