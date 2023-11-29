Mohammed Amin of Deus Adjudged Best CEO in E-commerce

Mohammed Mohammed Amin, the Founder and Executive Director of Deus.Com.Gh has been awarded as the best CEO in the E-Commerce category at the just ended Ghana Industry CEO Awards.

The awards ceremony was held in Accra on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mr. Amin and his company surpassed competitors such as Francis Sabutey (CEO of Think Expand Ltd) and Alex Bram (CEO of Hubtel) to claim the coveted award.

In an interview with the media after the honour, Deus.com.gh’s CEO said the award came to him and the team as a surprise.

“To be honest, we are humbled by this award; we work as a team and with passion to deliver the best; little did we know we were being noticed,” Mohammed intimated.

That notwithstanding “It feels good to be recognized for serving the people,” he observed.

When asked about the factors contributing to their success, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed Amin emphasized the company’s commitment to consistent innovation and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

He said, “Consistent innovation to serve customers by ensuring the best customer experience, including selection, ease of use, lower prices, and providing sufficient information for informed purchasing decisions, may have led to this feat.”

Amin assured that Deus would continue to innovate, prioritizing a seamless online purchasing experience for their customers.

He took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to their cherished customers for their continuous support and patronage of their E-Commerce platform.

The Ghana Industry CEOs Awards, now in its 6th edition, is an annual awards scheme organized by the Business Executive (TBE) Group.

It aims to identify and publicly recognize the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across various sectors, both private and public.

The awardees were selected through a process involving public nominations, shortlisting, public voting, and final vetting by a board.

The winners were conferred with their awards at the ceremony held in Accra last Friday night.

In total, about 65 personalities received awards across various categories, including Advertising, Telecommunication, Education, E-commerce, Automobile, Health, Real Estate, Petroleum, among others.

The Business Executive Group, which organizes this event, is known for its flagship Business Executive Excellence Awards and the Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, among other annual award schemes.

On the international stage, the company has organized events such as the African-Global Trade and Investment Awards in Dubai, UAE, and the African Power Conference and Awards in Spain.

They also publish The Business Executive magazine.